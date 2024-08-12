George Man In Jail For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Several People

A man is in jail after police in Grant County say he pointed a handgun at several people.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office say it happened in 100 block of Richmond Avenue in George at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The man who allegedly pointed the weapon, 36-year-old Fredesvindo Alvarado-Martinez of George, had left the scene by the time deputies arrived, but was found in his vehicle nearby on Road 1 Southwest a short time later.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says Alvarado-Martinez was uncooperative when deputies attempted to contact him.

"After ignoring commands from deputies, two flash grenades were discharged outside the vehicle and several pepper ball projectiles were introduced to the inside of the vehicle, but the suspect still did not respond."

A SWAT team was then called in and deputies were able to take Alvarado-Martinez into custody without incident using the protection of an armored tactical vehicle.

Foreman says the reasons for Alvarado-Martinez's alleged actions are unclear, since he reportedly drew the gun after dropping his phone on the ground.

"The parties all said they did not know each other and it looks like the witnesses just expressed some concern about the man's phone being broken when he'd dropped it on the ground and that's what caused him to pull his weapon on them, which is unusual. We're just as confused as anyone else about why he pulled out a gun."

Alvarado-Martinez was arrested for investigation of three counts of second-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Grant County Jail.