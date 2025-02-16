The Washington State Patrol is reporting a fatality in Grant County.

Troopers say that minutes after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Ivan Torres, a 40-year-old Spokane man, was traveling south on SR 281 in the city of George. Torres "lost control at a high rate of speed and crossed into the northbound ditch."

He "became airborne, hitting a hay bale retaining wall" before coming to rest in George Washington Tow Yard.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers confirmed that his seatbelt was fastened at the time of the crash.

It's not yet clear if drugs or alcohol played a part. The collision remains under investigation.