Further details are coming to light regarding a SWAT operation leading to the arrest in East Wenatchee earlier this month.

Public Records Reveal SWAT Operation Timeline

Through a Public Records request, KPQ learned that East Cascade SWAT and Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies arrested 34-year-old Ignacio Alcantar during a SWAT operation, which triggered a shelter-in-place order around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 1800 block of Carl Street NE. Police reportedly had probable cause to arrest Alcantar on 11 counts of violation of a no-contact order.

Deputies observed Alcantar walking to a driveway on the 1800 block of Carl St NE. When police told him to stop, he ran inside the house and locked himself inside. At around 6:05 p.m, police obtained a warrant. After speaking with his father, authorities discovered there was a handgun inside the home. This led police to call for a SWAT Team.

East Cascade SWAT responded and used tear gas to successfully lure Alcantar out of the residence.

Social Media Speculation Followed Silence

Douglas County Sheriff's Office remained quiet about the incident initially despite KPQ reaching out for clarification about the incident, which led to speculation on social media the SWAT operation could have come from the raiding of a drug lab to the apprehension of a person wanted in connection to a gang-related drive-by shooting.