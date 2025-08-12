SWAT Response Leads To Suspect Arrest In East Wenatchee

Police are remaining quiet about a SWAT response in East Wenatchee which led to a shelter in place order and the arrest of at least one suspect over the weekend.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the action happened in the 400 block of North Larch Avenue on Saturday.

Anecdotal reports began circulating on social media about a heavy police presence in the area in the mid-afternoon, and the Sheriff's Office issued an order for residents to shelter in place at around 9:15 p.m., advising there was an incident involving "police activity" happening there.

The order was lifted about an hour later when Sheriff's officials issued a second advisory saying the operation had concluded and a suspect was in custody.

Speculation among residents about what might have caused the heavy response has ranged from the raiding of a drug lab to the apprehension of a man wanted in connection to a gang-related drive-by shooting, but thus far, police have given no further details about the incident or the person they reportedly arrested.

On Monday, calls to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were not returned to NewsRadio 560 KPQ.