Meet Storm, a 3-year-old Husky Shepherd mix who’s ready to steal your heart.

With his striking appearance and friendly demeanor, Storm is a true charmer. This playful boy will bring some joy to your life. He is in need of a loving home where he can be showered with attention. Contact the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) and arrange to meet your new best friend.

Storm is the WVHS Pet of the Week

Storm

Breed: Husky/Shepherd Mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-26976

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The Wenatchee shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801 ph# 509-662-9577

