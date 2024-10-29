Good Boy Storm is Wenatchee’s Adoptable Pet of the Week
Meet Storm, a 3-year-old Husky Shepherd mix who’s ready to steal your heart.
With his striking appearance and friendly demeanor, Storm is a true charmer. This playful boy will bring some joy to your life. He is in need of a loving home where he can be showered with attention. Contact the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) and arrange to meet your new best friend.
Storm
- Breed: Husky/Shepherd Mix
- Age: 3 years
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: WVHS-A-26976
WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The Wenatchee shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.
Check out the GALLERY OF ADOPTABLE DOGS
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801 ph# 509-662-9577
Get our free mobile app
CAUTION: These popular Halloween foods are dangerous to dogs!
Our adorable pups might be great at begging but if you give in, Halloween could end up being an even scarier time for your pooch. According to the American Kennel Club, the following Halloween favorites are foods you should avoid giving to your dog.
Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio