Goodwin/Sunset Road Project Enters Next Phase, Creates Detour

Crews with the Goodwin/Sunset Road Improvement Project in Cashmere are now two weeks into their work.

"The contractor has finished installing a water and sewer line on the eastern section of Sunset Road," explains Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons. "So what that means now, is the contractor is moving to the western portion of Sunset Road and we now have a full detour in place as a result of that."

The detour went into effect today (Monday, June 12) and is scheduled to last for 30 days, during which time FitzSimmons says it will still be business as usual for any merchants within the construction zone.

"Customers who are visiting those businesses on Sunset Road can access them off of Mill Road. There will be a travel lane established which is outlined by cones that will run parallel to Sunset Road. So folks will be able to get to all the stores there, as well as the gas station."

FitzSimmons adds the project is on schedule in its early phases and is slated to wrap up by October 15.

The Goodwin/Sunset Road Improvement Project is a joint venture between the county and the City of Cashmere and is expected to cost about $2.8 million.

Here some other details about the project's next phase that commuters should know:

• Mill Road, previously used as a bypass road around this week’s closure, will now be used as a truck turnaround for Crunch Pak and other businesses as well as residents living in that area. It will be open to local access only.

• The project’s western portion of Sunset Road will be closed from Mill Road to the Goodwin Road intersection. (You’ll be able to turn right off of Goodwin Road, not left.) That closure will be in place for about 30 days.

• The intersection of Goodwin Road and Evergreen Road also will be closed.

• A marked detour route will be activated beginning Monday. The detour signs were previously covered. They will be uncovered Monday morning. The detour route from the Aplets Bridge is Aplets Way to South Division Street to Pioneer Avenue to Wescott Drive to Sunset Highway.