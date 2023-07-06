Gorge Trespasser Searched For Explosives

A Thursday morning incident at the Gorge Amphitheater in George briefly raised concerns among the venue's security staff.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says it began just before 9 a.m. when someone was discovered trespassing inside the campground area.

"A male transient was found inside the campground. They were just opening up the campground for the day and there were no campers in there yet. He was told to leave the campground and walked away from the scene. But as he was walking past one of the venue gates, staffing and other security at the site overheard him mumble something about explosives."

Foreman says the man's remarks prompted a response by eight Grant County Sheriff's deputies, as well as actions by the venue's on-site security.

"The Gorge's private security firearms canines were called over to sniff the man's bag and didn't hit on anything. A subsequent search of the man's belongings also did not uncover any explosives or weapons."

After being briefly detained, Foreman says the man was driven away from the scene and trespassed from the Gorge, along with all other properties belonging to Live Nation Entertainment.

The incident comes ahead of enhanced security measures and an additional law enforcement presence which has been enacted for the remainder of the summer concert season at the Gorge.