Got Pulled Over? Here’s How to Not Pay More Insurance

Got Pulled Over in Washington State? Here’s How to Not Pay More Insurance

You woke up late or simply can’t find an important item in your house before leaving for work. Oh, no. You’re running late.

Oh, no. Now you’re speeding to get to work.

Oh. no. You see red and blue lights in your rear view mirror. Not only will you be late for work, but your insurance premiums are gonna go up.

Or will they?

About 8 years ago, I got caught for speeding, zooming down Blewett Pass. I told someone at work about this and they suggested that I look into getting my speeding ticket “deferred.”

What does this mean?

Getting your moving violation deferred simply means: That after paying a court fee of give or take (depending on what county you’re in) $150, your speeding ticket will not go on your record and you will not have to pay a higher insurance premium.

Is this too good to be true? Yes and no.

The no part is you will not have your speeding infraction/moving violation on your record.

But - and this is a big but - you’ll have to mind how fast you drive for the next seven years. If you get pulled over again, not only will your next speeding ticket go your record, but so will your original infraction.

Not everyone is eligible for moving violation deferral. If you have a CDL license and drive for a living, you are held to a higher standard than the rest of us. CDL drivers are not eligible for a deferral. It’s ultimately up to the judge looking over your case. Some judges won’t grant a deferral if there was an accident involved.

To get your deferral you must apply & submit the application within 15 days of the violation date, or you must have received a court date.

Your request for an online deferral must be received by the county court no less than 4 business days prior to your court hearing. -SpokaneCounty.gov

