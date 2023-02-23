Gov. Inslee to Visit Leavenworth Regarding Housing Issues

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) will be in Leavenworth tomorrow (Friday, February 24) to discuss the small tourist mecca's ongoing housing crisis.

City of Leavenworth communications analyst Christie Voos says they're looking forward to governor's visit.

"The City of Leavenworth is honored to have a visit from the governor to speak about our workforce housing and low-income housing issues here in the Valley. We're going to have representatives from various housing authorities and other key players related to the Valley's housing crisis on hand to discuss these matter with him."

Voos adds the timing of the governor's visit couldn't be better.

"Both Mayor (Carl) Florea and our city administrator are excited for the governor to visit. This couldn't have come at a better time since housing is an important matter for our entire community, as well as for our city council members, elected officials, and all of those who live here."

Gov. Inslee is scheduled to attend a round table meeting at 11:30 a.m. which will be followed by an RSVP-only presser that News Radio 560 KPQ will be attending.

The governor is also planning to take several tours in the Bavarian Village during his visit as well.