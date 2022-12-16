Gov. Jay Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation After Intense November Rain Storms

Okanogan County was listed in Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency proclamation Thursday, along with other counties affected by the November rain storms.

Between Nov. 3-8, multiple counties within the state experienced intense rainfall, flooding, power outages, road damage, and public utility damages.

Okanogan County was listed among the several other counties affected by these storms.

Counties listed in the proclamation include Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish and Wahkiakum.

Within the declaration, Inslee stated that state agencies will need to assess all damages brought on by the storms, with the cost of repairs estimated at over $25 million.

Washington’s Secretary of Transportation will need to repair all roads affected by these storms, and the Washington State Military Department is currently on standby for any local jurisdictions needing assistance.