Grant Co Fair Suspends All Bird Activity After Outbreak Reported

The Grant County Fair is losing all activities involving chickens after an announcement there's an outbreak of the Avian Flu.

The move comes after the state of Washington recommended suspension of exhibitions, fairs, and poultry sales until 30 days after the last detection of the flu.

According to the state, the risk of commingling birds is significant and could result in the death of all birds that attend an event.

As a result, The Grant County Fair has determined all bird displays will be virtual for judging and the auction will be conducted online through Chuck Yarbro Auctioneers.

The Grant County Fair is set to take place over four days four days Aug 16-20.

The Washington State Veterinarian has recommended the suspension of activities, which is not a rule.

A release from the county did not mention any specific penalty for violation of the rule.