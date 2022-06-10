Grant County Detectives Find Large Cache of Drugs in Vehicle

A Grant County man is facing drug-related charges after members of the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team reportedly seized several different types of drugs from a car he had been driving.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Chris Kendall of Sunland Estates was arrested a week ago for Physical Control of a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drugs and the car he was driving was seized. Detectives then acquired a search warrant and allegedly found the following in the car:

76 grams of crystal meth

11.7 grams of cocaine

7.5 grams of black tar heroin

pills including Xanax, MDMA and fentanyl

an unidentified crystallized substance

A handgun and a cell phone were also reportedly found in the vehicle.