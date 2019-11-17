Grant County Health District Warns Influenza Outbreak

Grant County Health District alerted the surrounding community that influenza activity has arrived in Grant County, particularly near the Mattawa area, after multiple reports of patients with positive influenza B rapid test. Recently reports of Influenza B cases in school age children have increased, according to GCHD.

"Folks were taking their children to the clinics..and as of right now we're over 80 positive for influenza," Theresa Adkinson, administrator. "Which tells us we have an influenza outbreak in our Mattawa schools."

GCHD not only cautions folks about the arrival of the flu, but also urges residents to get their flu vaccination before the season hits its peak. To find a clinic nearby, call the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588 or GCHD at 766-7960.

"If you get your flu shot today, you don't have 100% protection, but you're more protected than you were before. The wonderful thing about the flu shot, even if it's not the exact same strain that's in the vaccine, it will lessen your symptoms - so the duration, the amount of virus you spread is diminished just by getting the vaccine," said Adkinson.