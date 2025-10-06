Fire crews contained a large blaze Sunday morning at an onion and potato storage facility in Grant County.

The fire was burning at the Skone and Connors facility near the intersection of Road U-SE and First Street North in Warden.

Grant County Fire Officials said the fire was burning deep inside the massive structure, which became unstable as crews worked to put it out. For safety reasons, firefighters stayed outside and used aerial trucks to douse the flames from above.

Thick smoke drifted across the area, but authorities said there was no danger to the public.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain under investigation.

