The Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a possible door-to-door paving scam making the rounds.

Officials say a man has been approaching homeowners, offering discounted asphalt work—often claiming to have leftover materials from another job.

This scam has happened in the county before and follows a familiar pattern: crews in unmarked trucks offering low prices, delivering poor-quality work, then disappearing—or demanding more money than quoted.

The Sheriff's Office urges residents to be cautious of contractors who show up uninvited, use high-pressure sales tactics, ask for large cash deposits, and fail to provide written estimates or proof of licensing.

If something feels off, call local law enforcement. You can also check companies through the Better Business Bureau.

Legitimate contractors won’t pressure you at your front door.

