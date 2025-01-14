Mystery criminals are claiming to speak for the Chelan County Sheriff's Office - and trying to collect bogus fees. Don't be fooled, warns the Sheriff's Office.

"It has come to our attention," writes Chief Seth Buhler in a press release, "that there is an unknown entity out there" demanding Venmo payments on behalf of Detective Paul Nelson and Chief Ryan Moody. (Venmo is a mobile payment app, popular, as are other similar apps, among scammers and miscreants.)

"They are claiming that if you missed a court date and have a warrant or suspended license, you need to pay them via Venmo in order to correct the problem or have the warrant quashed."

Get our free mobile app

"THIS IS FRAUD," Buhler exclaims emphatically. "Please do not Venmo money to this unknown entity. At no time do members of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office collect money from the public for court-related matters."

Click here to scan the press release for yourself.