Grant County Sheriff’s Office Reports Vague Altercation from August

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) posted a vague report on their Facebook page, regarding an altercation between a Grant County Sheriff’s Office employee and someone accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

On August 6, around 11:30 p.m., Grant County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the 10000 block of Dodson Road Northwest, Ephrata.

Officers responded to an incident that involved an allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor. They stressed that the employee is not the one accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

This case is related to the actual report GCSO is referring to, where a GCSO employee got in an altercation with the person suspected of sexual misconduct.

Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said this incident occurred while the employee was off-duty.

They wrote the following on the event: “upon arrival, responding deputies determined that all parties were safe, nobody was in immediate danger, and an arrest was not warranted at that time.”

Due to a potential conflict of interest, the Ephrata Police Department headed both investigations and have since completed their investigation on the GCSO employee

They then submitted the case to the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney, who transferred the case to the Lewis County Prosecuting Office.

Apparently, the GCSO conducted an internal investigation as to whether their employee violated agency policies during this unspecified event.

Commenters on the post were noticeably confused on what exactly the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was trying to communicate.

Foreman explained that the reason they decided to report on an event from August was because the incident became public record.

As of now, those are all the details available at this time.