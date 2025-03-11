Grant PUD Has a New GM and CEO

Grant County Public Utility District has found its next GM and CEO. His name is John Mertlich, and he officially assumes the plum new role on Wednesday.

The PUD Commission convened Tuesday to appoint Mertlich. Following the vote, PUD Commission president Terry Pyle spoke highly of Mertlich's credentials and general aptitude:

John has served Grant PUD diligently in several capacities, most recently as our Chief Commercial Officer. We are confident in his ability to lead our organization forward while upholding our values and commitment to excellence.

Mertlich replaces Rich Wallen, who is leaving to join Oglethorpe Power, a mid-sized utility in suburban Atlanta. The PUD says this will ensure a fluid transition before Wallen's last day (March 27).

Mertlich is quoted as telling the commission,

I want to express appreciation to Rich Wallen for his service in the GM/CEO role. For Grant PUD customers, the great world-class service that we provide will continue. Our mission continues to focus on delivering electric power and fiber-optic service safely, efficiently and reliably to our customers. Personally, I have great gratitude for the trust and faith shown to me by the commission. I’m honored to have been chosen. I feel the gravitas of the position as the steward of the PUD’s business. I am very excited for the challenges and opportunities in front of us.

The Wenatchee resident was not an external hire. Six years ago, Mertlich arrived at Grant PUD from PacifiCorp, a Portland-based electric energy provider, where he was in charge of financial planning and analysis. Mertlich has remained with the utility ever since.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Mertlich holds dual bachelor's degrees and a master's from Portland State University.