Cleanup is underway after a mineral oil spill from Grant PUD’s Priest Rapids Dam entered the Columbia River on Dec. 3. The spill happened around 1 p.m. while workers were servicing a turbine, and the amount of oil released is still unknown.

Crews have deployed absorbent booms downstream at Vernita Bridge, about nine miles from the dam, to contain the floating oil. The Washington State Department of Ecology is coordinating with Grant PUD on the cleanup.

Boaters are strongly advised to avoid the river between Priest Rapids Dam and Pasco during the cleanup. Anyone spotting oiled wildlife is urged to call the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife at 800-222-4737.

Environmental officials say the situation is being closely monitored, but the cause of the spill remains under investigation.