Grant PUD has a new Vice President of Customer Experience.

The utility announces Andy Wendell's promotion after more than 34 years of experience in customer service across a spectrum of public-utility services. Wendell joined Grant PUD in June 2024 as senior manager of Large Power Solutions.

“I’m honored to step into my new role,” Wendell said. “During my year at Grant, I’ve been truly impressed by the talent, dedication and care across this organization. I have a deep passion for serving our communities and am excited to join the executive team to keep the customer at the center of everything we do.”

Wendell spent 36 years at Chelan County PUD in a leadership role spanning customer services in energy conservation, engineering and community outreach, fiber-optics, and water.

He is a graduate of Wenatchee Valley College and is an avid outdoorsman who leads fly fishing excursions.