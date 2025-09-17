Sockeye salmon migrating to Canada's Okanagan River Basin may have a better chance to spawn during drought years following a July trap-and-haul pilot project.

Why Salmon Need Help Migrating

Chelan PUD said they teamed up with Grant PUD and Canada's Okanagan Nation Alliance to help the PUDs fulfill the sockeye-survival obligations of their licenses to operate Columbia River Dams.

“This pilot study illustrates the strong partnership and commitment that has been forged among Chelan PUD, Grant PUD and the Okanagan Nation Alliance to restore sockeye populations to the Okanagan River Basin,” said Grant PUD's manager of Fish, Wildlife and Water Quality Tom Dresser. “We’re seeing the results of that collaboration.”

Documented Salmon Returns to Okanagan

The Okanagan Basin, located in British Columbia, Canada, flows directly into the Columbia River. The Okanogan River, spelled "Okanagan" in Canada, is a salmon's only unaided route into Canada to spawn. No fish passage exists at the Chief Joseph or Grand Coulee dams.

Return of sockeye to historic spawning range in the Okanagan River Basin is well documented. The effort began in the early 200s with experimental fry releases into Canada's Skaha Lake.

The two PUDs signed agreements with Okanagan Nation Alliance to continue funding and monitoring the operation through 2060.