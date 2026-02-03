Grant PUD Commissioners unanimously approved rate hikes for all customers during their regular business meeting on Jan. 27.

Why Grant PUD Says Rates Are Increasing

The PUD said the rates are designed to maintain its fiscal health in the face of inflationary pressures for all customers and allocate the costs of new power generation to large power-using customers. This "unbundling" rate strategy is something that commissioners directed staff to develop after receiving customer feedback.

How the New “Unbundling” Rate Strategy Works

Core customers, which include residential, irrigation, and small commercial or general service customers, will see average increases of 3.5% for 2026. The PUD added that the increase is primarily needed to address significant cost increases for power grid components, stating the cost of materials has doubled this decade, and prices are expected to increase in the coming years.

What Residential and Agricultural Customers Will Pay

Large power-using customers in the Tier 1 and 2 categories will see rates increase by an average of 9.5%.

The PUD said that even with the rate changes for 2026, its residential power price per kilowatt hour will be less than half of the Washington state average and about one-third of the national average.

Rate increases for each specific rate group are as follows:

1- Residential 3.4%

2- General Service 3.5%

3 - Irrigation 2.7%

3b - Ag. Services 3.5%

6 – Street Lighting 3.5%

7 – Lg. General Service 10.7%

14 – Industrial 8.5%

15 – Large Industrial 8.1%

16 – Ag. Food Processing 9.2%

17 – Evolving Industry 10.6%

19 – Fast EV Charging 11.1%

85 – Ag Boiler 9.5%

Rate increases take effect April 1.