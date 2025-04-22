A data breach exposes personal information of hundreds of Grant PUD employee and retirees.

The utility company says the breach impacted nearly 850 employees and recent retirees on the payroll from March through April 2024. Senior Manager of Compliance and Risk Glen Pruitt says the breech did not impact customers.

"Customer data has not been compromised," Pruitt said. "The source of the breach is understood and contained. This was not a cyber attack. There is no open portal to Grant PUD information."

Grant PUD is currently witholding details of how the company learned of the breach while the investigation continues as a security measure.