Grant County PUD has a new Vice President of Legal, Regulatory and Government Affairs.

The PUD taps Glen Pruitt for the role as a utility industry veteran of more than 20 years.

“I’m honored to accept this new role at Grant PUD, helping to ensure the safety, reliability and integrity of this utility at a time of growth and industry change,” Pruitt said. “I’m excited to work with this group of talented professionals and look forward to this new opportunity.”

Pruitt joined Grant PUD in 2023 after working for Chelan PUD for many years. He worked as a senior manager of Compliance and Risk.

In his new role, Pruitt will lead the teams working in Audit, Government Affairs, Information Governance, and Reliability Compliance as well as staff attorneys.

Pruitt served more than eight years in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear operator. He began his new role earlier this month.