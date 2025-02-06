Grant PUD GM/CEO Returning To Power Company In Georgia

The Grant County PUD's CEO and General Manager, Rich Wallen, is leaving the utility to return to his former employer in Georgia.

On Thursday, the PUD announced Wallen's move to Dalton-based Oglethorpe Power will be effective on March 31.

Grant PUD Commission President Terry Pyle says Wallen had already been communicating with the PUD's Board of Directors about his interest in taking the out-of-state position.

Pyle said the PUD is already working to establish a transition plan for how it will fill the soon-to-be-vacant GM position.

Wallen worked for Oglethorpe as the Director of Power Production prior to joining the Grant PUD in 2017. He is returning to Oglethorpe as their Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.