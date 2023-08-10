Joel Norman AppleSox Media

The Wenatchee AppleSox fell to the Victoria HarbourCats, 4-2, in Game 2 of the North Division Series on Wednesday night at Royal Athletic Park.

Andrew Monson struck out five over five scoreless and hitless innings in his first start of the summer. He faced the minimum in the second and fourth innings and the only men to reach against him did so on three walks.

The HarbourCats broke open a scoreless tie two pitches into the sixth after Monson departed on a triple and a double. A two-run homer put Victoria up 3-0. They added an insurance run in the seventh and collected all six of their hits over their final three innings at the plate.

Wenatchee broke up the shutout in the ninth with two runs. Kyle Henington reached on a leadoff infield single and then Brandham Ponce singled to right and reached second on a throwing error that also allowed Henington to score. Izzy Lopez hit a two-out RBI single to plate Ponce four batters later with Wenatchee down to its final out.

Get our free mobile app

The AppleSox recorded the third-best overall record in the entire WCL in the regular season but saw their 2023 summer come to an end. Wenatchee’s 37 regular-season victories were a 10-game improvement from a year ago and tied for their second-most in a summer in team history.

Log onto AppleSox.com this offseason for news on the 2024 season, roster and more AppleSox information.