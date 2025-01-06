Brad Hawkins has opened another chapter in public service beginning his new role as Chelan County Commissioner, representing District 3. A seat his father Buell Hawkins once held.

Brad Hawkins is also served on the Eastmont School board and represented the 12th legislative District since 2013 as a member of the House of Representatives and then as State Senator.

Hawkins thinks he can cut the usual learning curve down to six months, given his lengthy experience dealing with county stake holders and a series of meetings he held last fall with officials and department heads.

"I feel like I'm coming in and trying to hit the ground running. I know that a lot of new commissioners, it may take them three of their first four years just to get their feet on the ground. I have a lot to learn but if I foucus mostly on county government, budget and operations then it kind of lightens the load and I can make a bigger contribution sooner"

Hawkins replaces Commissioner Tiffany Gering, who did not seek re-election.

Hawkins and Commissioner Kevin Overbay were sworn into office Decemeber 30th by Chelan County Distrcit Court Judge Jon Volyn. They took office January 1st, 2025

Distict 1 Commissioner Kevin Overbay was unopposed for re-election and is beginning his third term.

Commissioner Shon Smith representing District 2 will preside over the Board as Commission Chair in 2025.