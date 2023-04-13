Hazardous Waste Collection Event This Weekend

Douglas County is holding one of two events this weekend to help people dispose of hazardous waste properly.

Instead of dumping items such as batteries and motor oil down the garbage, you can haul it to the county collection site for free.

"It is free for residents because we want everyone to dispose of these items properly." Christina Gapan with Douglas County Solid Waste said.

While paint thinners are okay, latex and oil-based paint, stains and varnish are not accepted.

Here is the list of items that the site will collect:

Paint Thinners, Solvents

Batteries, Antifreeze

Fuel

Contaminated motor oil, brake fluid

Cleaning products, spot removers

Weed and bug killers, Insecticides

Lawn fertilizers

Swimming or hobby chemicals

Cylinders

Fluorescent lamps/bulbs

Sharps

Here is the list of items that the site won't collect:

Latex/oil-based paint, stains, varnish

Agricultural or commercial waste

Medical waste

Explosives

Asbestos and dioxin bearing waste

Radioactive material

Poison A gases

Leaking containers

Demolition debris

Containers larger than 5 gallons.

The drop-off location is at 110 2nd street NE, East Wenatchee. Collections will be made from 8am to 2pm Saturday.

You must be a Douglas County resident to take advantage of this collection event.

