Hidden Gems: Washington's Underrated Towns Unveiled!

We give you great five places to explore.

You could spend a day or an entire weekend at any of the five, that are spread out over the state. Make a point to check out these under-rated towns. You'll thank us later!

Langley - "It's a cheaper, less hyped & less busy version of the San Juan's"

Langley, WA CREDIT: Denise Lewis (Facebook)

We love walking into the cozy Langley shops. Try some coffee and a pastry's at South Whidbey Commons Cafe and Books. Don’t eat too much at the coffee shop. You’ll wanna save room for some fresh seafood from Saltwater Fish House and Oyster Bar. Click this link to discover more great places to visit on Whidbey Island.

Moses Lake - The poster child of "Don't Overlook This Town"

Moses Lake Sand Dunes (Facebook)

The more popular locations in North Central Washington include Chelan & Leavenworth. I've zoomed by and overlooked Moses Lake - close a hundred times, when I commuted back and forth from Spokane and Seattle. I overheard Bob Rivers tell his radio audience that his go-to visit is Moses Lake.

Beautiful Moses Lake CREDIT: Taylor Jones (Facebook)

Chilling out lakeside or better yet, on a boat sounds like a great way to recharge and relax. Year round access to 3,000 acres of the Moses Lake Sand Dunes offers high adrenaline opportunities. Don’t forget your water toys - There’s lake access next to the dunes (and please remember to pick up after yourself. Tourists have made quite a mess lately.)

Michael's On The Lake (Facebook)

If you’re looking for outdoor dining in Moses Lake, consider Michael’s on the Lake (910 W. Broadway Avenue). Two great reviews of this place include: “They do meat well here” & “Great view!”

Poulsbo - “Little Norway”

On Points with Kids (Facebook)

Recently nominated for USA TODAY's Top 10 Favorite Small Cultural Towns. This cute town in North Kitsap has a Norwegian coastal village feel, very similar to Leavenworth’s Bavarian theme. This is one of the select port call locations of the HUGE Hilton family yacht. A local merchant told me about Paris Hilton sunbathing on the Poulsbo dock during their stay. Make sure you check out my favorite coffee shop, Poulsbohemian Coffeehouse (19003 Front St NE Poulsbo, WA) . I lived in Poulsbo and used to come here often. I recently stopped in on a Sunday morning bike ride. The barista told me what world class cyclists Logan Owen and Chloe Dygert would order on their training stops (Lots and lots of carbs!) Great latte and view of Liberty Bay.

Anacortes - “The Gateway to the San Juan's”

Anacortes' Washington Park CREDIT: Experience Anacortes (Facebook)

I used to overlook this place, zooming to make my ferry reservation to the islands. When the pandemic started to open up, my family spent a weekend here. Come for the great downtown shops and rooftop dining with great views of the San Juan's in the distance. Washington Park is a great place to hike, beachcomb and take in even more views of the islands and the Salish Sea.

John L. Scott Anacortes (Facebook)

Places to grab a bite include: Anacortes’ A’Town Bistro, for farm to table offerings. Frida’s Gourmet Mexican Cuisine has great “slow-cooked chipotle-citrus lamb” that you gotta try and thank me later. Fish n chip and craft beer options include Anacortes’ Brown Lantern Ale House. There's many reason why the late Burl Ives retired and lived out his life, in this great little town.

Walla Walla - “America’s Best Wine Region”

Long Shadows Vintners (Facebook)

That’s a very powerful and true statement, according to a recent USA TODAY reader’s choice poll. Three great wine tasting rooms to discover include two that are owned and operated by Charles Smith. Both caught the attention of Food and Wine and were named to their list of best wineries in Washington. Make a point to check out both!

K Vintners - 820 Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.

House of Smith Walla Walla Tasting Room located in a converted rustic auto-repair warehouse. 35 South Spokane Street in Walla Walla .

The Chihuly Tasting Room at Long Shadows was voted the number one wine tasting room in America by the same USA TODAY Readers Choice poll mentioned above.

Info sources: USA TODAY, FOOD & WINE

