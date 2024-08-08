The former Wenatchee police station at 135 S. Chelan Ave. is up for grabs again.

Back in March, the structure was declared surplus following a unanimous vote by the Wenatchee City Council. A few months later, high-profile real estate investor Nick McLean signed on to purchase the structure for an estimated $525,000.

Get our free mobile app

McLean's contract with the city included a 30-day feasibility period. This enabled him to back out, to terminate the contract at any point during those 30 days. McLean has done exactly that according to City Manager Laura Gloria.

This being the case, prospective buyers are welcome to come forward and express their interest.

The stately brick structure is three stories high. Erected in 1931, it remained in use until 2004, when Wenatchee PD relocated to its current headquarters at 140 S. Mission St.

Meanwhile the former fire station across the street is being rehabbed into a posh new restaurant, tentatively set for completion in 2026.