72-year-old Edward Moore of Wenatchee has reportedly been located.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Moore disappeared on Monday night.

He was last seen departing a hotel on N. Wenatchee Ave. at around 9 p.m.

Moore's cell phone was subsequently pinged off I-90 near Ellensburg.

The State Patrol activated a silver alert at the behest of Wenatchee PD, but the alert has since been canceled.