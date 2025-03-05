Authorities Locate Missing Wenatchee Man
72-year-old Edward Moore of Wenatchee has reportedly been located.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Moore disappeared on Monday night.
He was last seen departing a hotel on N. Wenatchee Ave. at around 9 p.m.
Moore's cell phone was subsequently pinged off I-90 near Ellensburg.
The State Patrol activated a silver alert at the behest of Wenatchee PD, but the alert has since been canceled.
