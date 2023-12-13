Holiday Vehicle Parade Returning To Wenatchee

A holiday parade featuring an assortment of vehicles decorated with colored lights and Christmas ornaments will be held in Wenatchee this Saturday (Dec. 16).

The parade will include cars, trucks, Jeeps, and vans, as well as off-road vehicles such as side-by-sides and ATVs.

Parade organizer Mike Fischer says it's the fourth year the lighted spectacle will make its way down the streets of Wenatchee.

"It started when we were all shutdown and locked down during the COVID(-19) era, it was just kind of a way for us to find something to do as a community and get out and have a little fun with our friends and uplift everybody's spirits."

The parade will cover a total of 20 city roads, including primary thoroughfares like Maple and Ferry Streets, and Western and Okanogan Avenues.

Fischer says there'll also be a way for the community to give back to those in need.

"A couple of people in our group are holding a toy drive for kids, so they'll have some boxes that we're going to fill up with donations."

Toy donations will be accepted where the parade begins - in the rear parking area of JC Penney on North Miller Street. It will end on Wenatchee Avenue where many of the vehicles will be cruising up and down several city blocks for a time as well.

Get our free mobile app