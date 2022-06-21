Homicide in Tonasket Leaves Two Dead

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide case that occurred on June 20 around 1 p.m., leaving two people dead.

Deputies arrived at Raymond Smith's residence to find both Raymond Smith and his mother Kimberly Smith with apparent gunshot wounds.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley says that the shooting at a Tonasket home resulted from an argument between two neighbors.

Prior to the argument, Pollock told deputies that he and his wife had arrived at Smith's residence to discuss an ongoing construction project they were working on with Smith.

Pollock believes that he shot Smith in the chest during their altercation, while he himself sustained a gunshot wound on his left arm. Pollock himself was transported to North Valley Hospital for his gunshot wound.

The investigation is currently ongoing.