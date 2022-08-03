House Fire in Malaga

Neighbors reported seeing flames coming out of a house in Malaga on the evening of August 2.

On the 5900 block of Stemilt Creek Road, a fire broke out within a single-story home. The flames went through the roof of the home.

Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County Fire District #2 Spokesperson Kay Mckeller said no occupants were inside the building when the fire occurred.

The fire was officially out by 1:30 a.m. on August 3.

Cause for the fire is currently under investigation.