ICE Deportation Officer Arrested In Child Sex Sting in Othello

A federal immigration enforcement - or ICE officer - is facing charges in Othello attempting to have sex with a child.

Police say they arrested 47-year-old Koby Don Williams of Ellensburg as part of a group of suspects who traveled to Othello with the intent to pay for sex with a 13-year-old girl.

They say their investigation following the arrests shows Williams works as a Deportation Officer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officers say Williams' supervisors have been informed about his alleged conduct and are cooperating with the investigation.

He faces three charges, including attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor, attempted rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Victims of human sex trafficking are asked to notify the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314, or contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or send a text to 233-733.