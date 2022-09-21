Increased Fire Activity from Plain Fires Smoke Out Leavenworth and Cashmere

The White River, Irving Peak, Minnow Ridge, and Meander fires have seen considerable fire activity since Monday due to hotter and drier weather.

All four fires are roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain and were ignited by lightning strikes on August 11.

The total acreage of all fires are estimated at 7,950 acres, with fire becoming more active on Wednesday afternoon.

The White River Fire is at 3,604 acres and is 10 percent contained, while the Irving Peak Fire is at 3,406 acres and is 7 percent contained.

The Irving Peak and White River fires are less than a half mile from each other steadily closing the gap between the two.

Since Monday, the Minnow Ridge Fire grew over 250 acres and is now at 931 acres, however there is still no containment on that fire.

The Meander Fire remains at nine acres and has no containment.

Residents in Leavenworth and Cashmere saw considerable smoke on Monday and Tuesday due to eastern winds making the smoke from these fires much more visible.

Colder temperatures could dampen the smoke screen later on Wednesday night, along with increasing the level of containment on the fires.

U.S. Forest Service Spokesperson Robin Demario said crews are hoping to see less fire activity when the cold sets in and there is higher humidity.

Currently there are 50 personnel, along with a helicopter at Fish Lake and another at Pangborn Airport.