Increased Heat and Possible Thunderstorms Could Bring Unstable Wildfire Conditions This Week

The National Weather Service forecasts potentially unstable weather patterns throughout the week, escalating current wildfire threats.

Unstable weather conditions may result in rapid fire growth for the White River and Irving Peak fires on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for the central cascade area west of Leavenworth, which remains in effect until Thursday at 10 p.m. That area will also experience increased winds on Friday.

Starting Thursday, there will be thunderstorm threats every afternoon until Monday at the earliest.

Expect high to moderate heat until Friday. Temperatures are expected to cool down to 92 degrees over the weekend.