Travel conditions could be impacted over the New Year's holiday by a mix of rain and snow for late New Year's Day and Friday for the Wenatchee Valley, Waterville Plateau, Columbia Basin, and the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area.

As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service is forecasting a 30% chance for light snow in the mountains and Cascade Valleys and freezing rain by late Thursday.

Any freezing rain will create hazardous driving conditions from late Thursday to Friday morning. Precipitation will likely fall as snow for the northern valleys and mountains.

The moisture spreading into the region will signal the end of an Air Stagnation Advisory by noon on January 1st.

NWS Air Stagnation Advisory map NWS Air Stagnation Advisory map loading...

Road Closures In Effect

US Highway 2 remains closed between Coles Corner and Leavenworth through Tumwater Canyon. A detour is open for most vehicles on the Chumstick Highway, via Plain.

US 2 is closed between Skykomish and Leavenworth due to flooding damage in multiple locations. The road is partially open from 6am to 6pm daily with pilot car operations between Coles Corner (MP 85) and Steven Pass summit (MP 64). Drivers should prepare for delays up to 1 hour.

US2 remains closed west of Stevens Pass for repairs in the Skykomish area. WSDOT plans to reopen the 14-mile section by Sunday, January 4th. READ MORE