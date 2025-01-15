NCW Bracing For First Cold Snap Of Winter Season

North Central Washington is bracing for its first real cold snap of the winter season.

Meteorologist Krista King with the National Weather Service office in Spokane says the frigid air will be arriving from the north this weekend.

"We have a cold front that's going to be pushing through the region that will be coming in from Canada and Alaska. So we are looking at some colder temperatures arriving starting on Saturday and they will be the coldest temperatures that we've seen so far this season."

Overnight lows in the Wenatchee Valley could dip into the low- to mid-teens with daytime highs in the upper 20s.

King says temperatures will be much colder on the Waterville Plateau and in the Methow and Okanogan Valleys.

"Up towards Okanogan overnight lows are going to be dropping into the single digits and we are looking at the possibility of some temperatures at below zero, but that all depends on cloud cover. If we get some cloud cover we're likely to stay above zero but there is the potential for some times of below zero temperatures if no clouds are present."

King adds that brisk winds could also impact higher elevations as the front makes its way into the region late Thursday and throughout Friday, which could create wind chill values in the single digits or even below zero in some areas.

The snap is expected to last into the middle of next week before being replaced with a pattern of milder air that will return daytime highs and overnight lows to more-seasonal norms.