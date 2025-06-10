Wenatchee-based Tree Top received a fine from the Washington Department of Ecology for not using enough recycled content.

The department issued fines for 23 companies ranging from $194 to nearly $55,000. The fine for Tree Top is for $20,508.

The fine comes after a 2021 state law requiring plastic producers to use a minimum amount of recycled material in single-use beverage containers and trash bags. Since 2022, companies producing plastic trash bags must include a minimum of 10 percent recycled content, while the producers of beverage containers are required to include at least 15 percent recycled content. This year, the minimum requirement for trash bags increased to 15 percent and more types of plastic bottles are covered.

“Several producers made applaudable gains last year increasing their recycled content in spite of not reaching the required minimum amount,” said Ecology’s Solid Waste Program Manager Peter Lyon. “These and other producers will need to expand those efforts in the coming years as the law continues to cover a wider range of products with increased minimum recycled content requirements.”

By 2036, Washington's law will cover many types of common consumer packaging and requires at least 50 percent recycled content.

Companies must pay their fines within 30 days or appeal them to Washington's Pollution Control Hearings Board.