The National Weather Service warns of bracing cold and biting winds.

The nippiest conditions still lay ahead: "Arctic air invading the region will deliver some of the coldest air of the reason," writes the NWS. "cold weather advisories have been issued for some areas for bitterly cold conditions." (The areas in question are Okanogan Valley, the Waterville Plateau and Methow Valley.)

"Temperatures won't be as cold late in the week and into the weekend, but the milder temperatures will be accompanied by increasing chances of snow."

"It's looking like the next couple of mornings are going to be the coldest in forecast," adds meteorologist Rachael Fewkes. "There's a little bit of uncertainty - if it's breezier, if we maintain some breezy north winds, that will mix up the atmosphere a bit more, mixing some warmer air down to the surface."

In that scenario, Fewkes says, "We might not get quite as cold - hopefully above zero. But if those winds kind of let up, heat could radiate away from the surface a lot more efficiently and we could see some negative temperatures."

"Regardless of what the temperature gets down to, it will be cold, whether it's from the absolute temperature reading or wind chill values."

She urges people to "bundle up and try to avoid spending time outside if you can. If you do [venture outdoors], try extra care - make sure you have the proper gear on and plenty of loose clothing."

"It looks like Wenatchee is just outside of our cold weather advisory, but certainly not exempt from the cold temperatures. We've got a low of five degrees in the forecast - four degrees Wednesday morning!"

"The breeziest winds - over the Waterville Plateau - could see gusts up to 25 MPH continuing into the evening. But as right now, it's not looking like it will affect the city of Wenatchee too much. But it'll still be cold, regardless!"

