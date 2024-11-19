Rare Blizzard Warning Issued For Cascade Mountain Passes

The National Weather Service office in Spokane has issued a rare Blizzard Warning for the Central and Northern Cascade Mountains.

The Warning goes into effect at 4 p.m. today (Nov. 19) and is currently scheduled to last until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Forecasters are predicting between four and 16 inches of snow for elevations above 2,500 feet, combined with gusty winds of up to 60 mph that could greatly reduce visibilities and create large snow drifts.

The Warning encompasses all of state's major mountain passes, including Blewett, Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White.

Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack with the Washington Department of Transportation says the storm will create very treacherous driving conditions and is likely to stretch the state's resources thin.

"Most of the state is going to be seeing some snow and that means that other resources are stretched thin. So if you're traveling the passes and get stuck and are waiting for a tow truck, it could be some time before it arrives because they're going to be busy dealing with their own challenges of getting there. So it's going to be a big day for winter and a big reminder right when people are just starting to reset their winter driving skill set for the season."

The DOT advises all motorists, even those whose vehicles are equipped with all-wheel drive, to carry chains or equivalent traction devices when traveling over the mountain passes during the winter months.

Loebsack says although it is possible the expected blizzard conditions could be enough to close the passes, it's the issues created by unprepared drivers which usually lead to this action.

"If visibility became impossible or if snowfall and drifting snow became significant enough that our plows simply could not keep up with snow removal, then that would be a time when we'd close a pass. But by and large, what closes the passes more often than anything are spinouts and other similar incidents."

Loebsack adds that people should simply avoid travel over the passes while the Blizzard Warning is in effect, but if travel is absolutely necessary, to make sure you and your vehicle are well prepared for the expected conditions.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says blowing and drifting snow is especially hazardous and motorists can follow some simple steps to make certain they can still see when visibilities are reduced.

"One of the things people always seem to want to do is use their high beams and that does not work. In fact, it makes it worse. The more light that's involved the more it reflects off the snow and it's harder to see. Making sure that your windshield is clear is also important. If your wipers are not working or they're getting jammed up with snow and ice, make sure you find a safe place to pull over right away so you can clear off your windshield because you want every advantage that you can get when you're driving in this kind of weather."

Weber adds that conditions can change quickly and vary greatly from place to place, even within short distances, so drivers should always check the forecast and the latest conditions before heading out on the roadways.

This week's Blizzard Warning is the second one of 2024, with the first occurring during last winter in early January.