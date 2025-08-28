One Injured When Pickup Rear-Ends Tractor On SR-281 Near Quincy

A farm equipment operator from Grant County has injuries following an accident involving his tractor near Quincy early Thursday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4:00 a.m. on State Route 281 about five miles south of Quincy when a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old Isael Z. Solano of Quincy struck the tractor driven by 34-year-old Miguel A. Contreras of Quincy from behind.

The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and come to rest in a ditch.

Solano was not injured in the wreck, while Contreras suffered significant injuries and was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment.

Troopers say Contreras was operating the tractor in the dark with no lights on, and charges are pending against him for causing the crash.

A State Patrol report indicates drug or alcohol impairment did not play a role in the collision.