Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake

Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home.

Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries on his hand and leg.

He said that the perpetrator was a white or hispanic man, around 5 foot 7 inches, wearing a black hoodie and a mask over his face.

Anyone with information should contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160.