Investigators Say Man Killed in Officer Involved Shooting Was Armed With Knife

Investigators now say a man killed in an officer involved shooting by Wenatchee Police Saturday was armed with a knife.

A release from a special investigative unit said officers tried two different less lethal options before using deadly force.

Police say the man was a burglary suspect who fled the scene in the 400 block of Castle View Place, but was tracked down a short time later in the 200 block of South Western Ave, where they confronted and eventually killed him.

Investigators are now asking members of the public who have video of the incident to contact them through the Chelan County Sheriff’s Tip Line.

The tip line is at 509-667-6845. Investigators are asking those using the tip line to leave a message for them to call back.

The name of the man killed is being withheld until relatives are notified.

A Special Investigative Unit involving six police agencies is examining the shooting.

The agencies involved include the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, the East Wenatchee Police Department, the Wenatchee Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.

It’s the second Wenatchee Police officer involved shooting death within a month.

A Special Investigative Unit is still looking into the shooting death of a man at a church across the street from the park that was hosting the Apple Blossom Festival on May 7.

Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille last updated the press on that investigation last Wednesday, saying there was no new information being released.