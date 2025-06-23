Makeshift protests have broken out across Washington State following President Donald Trump's authorization of a U.S. bombing of three nuclear program sites in Iran early Saturday.

News of the military action, which Trump had publicly stated he would deliberate for two weeks about only a few days prior, sparked rallies in both the Seattle area and Spokane, where about 100 people gathered at Riverfront Park on Sunday.

Smaller groups of impromptu protesters also carried signs saying things like "Hands Off Iran" and "No War", and chanted messages of opposition to both Trump and the bombings in other locations throughout the Evergreen State over the weekend.

Several U.S. senate and congressional members from Washington State also voiced their opinions of the strikes, which White House officials said caused severe and possibly irreparable damage to Iran's nuclear program.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (WA-9) decried Trump's call for the bombings, saying it places the U.S. at significant risk of starting a dangerous war with Iran. "We can all agree that Iran should never possess a nuclear weapon. But the American people do not want to begin a war with Iran, and Trump does not have the unilateral authority to start one," wrote Murray in a statement issued Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Pramilla Jayapal (WA-7) echoed Murray's sentiments in a statement released the same day, saying, "The authority to declare war belongs solely to Congress. Trump’s unconstitutional and escalatory strikes risk drawing US troops and the American people—who are overwhelmingly opposed—into another forever war. Congress must immediately exercise our duty to restrain this President."

While Murray and Jayapal spoke out against the military actions in Iran, others supported them, including U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-4) who released a statement saying, "The decisive actions taken by the United States come as Iran refused to end development of their nuclear program, and I stand with our ally Israel as we work together to end this dangerous regime’s efforts towards a nuclear weapon of mass destruction. Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon."

U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner (WA-5) also praised Trump for ordering the bombings. "There is no greater threat to the world than nuclear proliferation, let alone from a regime that has consistently used radical Islamic terrorists to attack and kill Americans for nearly 4 decades. I fully support President Trump’s decision to bomb Iran’s nuke reactor. Trump gave Iran a choice. The Ayatollah chose poorly."

As the dust settles from the strikes, both literally and politically, the U.S. and its allies around the globe await to see what response - if any, will come from Iran.

On Monday, Trump announced the possibility of further military strikes on Iran in the days ahead if it becomes necessary to make certain its nuclear capabilities are completely eradicated.

At this time, there is no word regarding any organized protests regarding Trump and the bombings in the Wenatchee area, but others are likely to occur in the coming days in both Seattle and Spokane.