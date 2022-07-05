Isolated Storms Bring Flooding in Chelan, Okanogan Counties

The next chance for any flooding will take place Wednesday and Thursday after isolated storms caused some flooding in North Central Washington over the holiday weekend.

Meteorologist Steven Van Horn with the National Weather Service says there was some flooding Monday south of Wenatchee in the Colockum State Wildlife Area.

The Weather Service also reported flooding in the Chelan area from storms the previous day.

Van Horn said there was additional flash flooding Monday near burn scars in Okanogan County from the Muckamuck, Cedar Creek and Cub Creek 2 wildfires which burned large areas of land from last summer.

He said the possible storms Wednesday and Thursday won't present as much chance for flooding because they're projected to quickly move north into Canada.

The storms over the holiday weekend tended to linger in the same spot for extended stretches of time.

The next week will bring another chance for wildfires with temperatures climbing into the 90's.