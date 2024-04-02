As the weather gets warmer and the urge to get outside gets stronger many of us rush to hike Badger or Red Mountain trails but there are other less crowded options with just as spectacular views – and you’ll feel like you’re in a different world.

White Bluffs North Trailhead Near Tri-Cities, Washington

One of the most overlooked and challenging hikes located near the Tri-Cities is White Bluffs North (a.k.a. the Hanford Reach). There are a number of ways to get to the trailhead, whichever way you choose, plan on about an hour's drive.

Once you arrive, there are no signs marking the trailhead or parking area but according to the Washington Trails Association, “they’re easy to see on the right side of the road after dropping down the bluff. The trail starts next to a single fence post”.

Once on the trail, you’ll walk through shrubs and rocks, and eventually, after 2 miles, you’ll run into sand dunes and the trail will disappear. Your shoes will likely get some sand in them and your legs and calves muscles will be engaged, but the views will be spectacular – with an abundance of wildlife native to the area – hawks, eagles, and lizards. And, the rock formations (prehistoric Ringold) are breathtaking.

You will also get a great view of World War II history looking over the Columbia River into the Hanford area. Bring plenty of water and snacks. The Washington Trails Association shows there is a toilet at the trailhead. Happy hiking!

