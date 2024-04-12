If you’re looking for a fun scenic hike near the Tri-Cities with a bit of a dark side, then you’ll want to head to Plymouth, Washington. Plymouth is a short 33-minute drive from the Tri-Cities and is famous for a number of things - including hidden treasure at the bottom of the Columbia River, a cool campground, and this fun hike near McNary Dam.

The McNary Dam Tunnel Hike in Plymouth, Washington

Canva-YouTube Screenshot-M. Carpenter Canva-YouTube Screenshot-M. Carpenter loading...

According to Hike Tri-Cities, the McNary Dam Tunnel Hike begins in Plymouth and runs about 5 miles along the Columbia River to McNary Dam. It’s considered a moderate to easy trip and suitable for most hiking levels. Small children could have difficulty inside the abandoned railroad tunnel. It gets dark, can be wet with standing water, and rocky. Bring a flashlight for sure – although the tunnel is less than a quarter mile, it curves in the middle which blocks out light for a brief time. In the summer months, beware of rattlesnakes.

How do you get to the McNary Dam Tunnel Hike?

YouTube Screenshot-M. Carpenter YouTube Screenshot-M. Carpenter loading...

To get to the McNary Dam Tunnel Hike take I-82 East to exit 131, from there take W-14 for a mile and turn on South Plymouth Road. After about a half mile turn on Engineers Road and look for the trail parking and entrance. Check out this cool video of the tunnel from YouTuber Mike Carpenter. Then, keep scrolling and check out 3 other fun hikes near Tri-Cities.

Here's 3 Cool Hikes Near Tri-Cities Badger and Candy Mountain are the two most popular local hikes, and for good reason, they're close, offer stunning views, easy parking, and they're fairly easy. But, if you're looking to freshen up your hiking experience without having to drive long distances, check out these three ideas, all within 30 minutes of Tri-Cities. Gallery Credit: Paul Hinkson