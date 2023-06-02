Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center in Wenatchee is in the midst of a capital campaign to fund a relocation to a larger facility so more people can be helped by the amazing therapeutic benefits of equine-based therapy

No, they are not magical, but the stable of Norwegian fjord horses are gentle enough to help provide therapy sessions for a wide variety of the special needs individuals who might have a learning disability, genetic disorder, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, stroke, autism, or epilepsy.

The center's website explains Alatheia is the New Testament greek word for “disclosed truth”.

Alatheia was founded in 2011 by Glenn and Nancy Grette with three Norwegian fjords and about two dozen volunteers.

Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center is a 501(c)3 corporation and is publicly supported through tax-deductible donations.

Campaign manager Linda Anderson says the capital campaign has reached 70% of the goal "We've had lots of help from foundations from other charitable organizations from private donors, big and small. And we've just recently launched the public part of our campaign which is where we want to draw the Wenatchee community in the area in to what we're doing, giving them opportunities to be on our team as well."

The fundraising campaign will help provide an expanded and relocated facility in lower Sunnyslope. Grette says the new facility will eliminate the current waiting list, double the capacity for the critically needed services and allow year-round programming.

The new Alatheia riding center is scheduled to open in 2025 on 12 acres and will offer improved parking, wheelchair accessibility and located along public transportation routes.

Two major fundraisers are scheduled this year as part of the $5 million capital campaign. The Little Black Dress fundraiser is July 28th. The Run For The Roses Benefit Gala is October 7th.

